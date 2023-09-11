Who Got The Work

Martin Marietta Materials, a building materials supplier, has tapped lawyer Chad T. Wishchuk of Finch, Thornton & Baird and Cassandra M. Ferrannini and Daria A. Gossett of Downey Brand LLP to defend a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed July 27 in California Southern District Court by the Law Office of Michael DesJardins on behalf of a former employee who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for his COVID-related disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz, is 3:23-cv-01365, Brodnick v. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 11, 2023, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Brodnick

Plaintiffs

Desjardins And Panitz LLP

defendants

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Does 1 through 100

defendant counsels

Finch, Thornton & Baird, LLP

Downey Brand

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination