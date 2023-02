New Suit

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld filed a lawsuit against the federal government on Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Howard Brodie and Jimena Aparicio Hernandez. The complaint seeks to compel the National Visa Center to adjudicate the plaintiffs' spousal visa application, which has been in process for over two years. The case is 2:23-cv-00472, Brodie et al v. Blinken et al.

Government

February 06, 2023, 7:18 PM