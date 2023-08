New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Maples Tucker & Jacobs and Burge & Burge on behalf of a former superintendent who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting safety violations by dispatchers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01019, Brockman v. Norfolk Southern Corp. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 03, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

J Cabell Brockman

Plaintiffs

Burge & Burge PC

Burge & Burge, P.C.

Maples, Tucker & Jacobs, LLC

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

Jermain Wilkinson

Rodney Moore

nature of claim: 890/