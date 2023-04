New Suit - Employment

Burr & Forman removed an employment lawsuit against health IT company Datavant Inc. Wednesday to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged race discrimination, was filed by the Nauheim Law Office on behalf of a former regional manager. The case is 9:23-cv-01623, Brockelmeyer v. Datavant Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 19, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Brockelmeyer

Plaintiffs

Mangan Law Office

defendants

Datavant Inc

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination