New Suit - Employment

Flowers Foods, owner of food brands including Wonder bread, Nature's Own and Tastykake, was sued Monday in Colorado District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The lawsuit, filed by Muhaisen & Muhaisen, accuses the defendant of misclassifying delivery drivers as independent contractors in order to pay lower wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02413, Brock v. Flowers Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 19, 2022, 7:41 PM