New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Entergy Operations Inc. was slapped with a wrongful termination lawsuit on Tuesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by wh Law on behalf of a former security supervisor who claims that he was terminated in retaliation for reporting worker safety concerns to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00573, Brock v. Entergy Operations Inc.

Energy

June 21, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Brock

Plaintiffs

Wh Law

defendants

Entergy Operations Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination