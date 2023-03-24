Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and Human Resources Director Johanna Prieto to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Hennig Kramer Ruiz & Singh on behalf of Crystal Brock, who was allegedly fired for refusing to comply with the county's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees due to her religious beliefs. The case is 2:23-cv-02205, Brock v. County of Los Angeles et al.

Government

March 24, 2023, 5:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Crystal Brock

defendants

Barbara Ferrer

County of Los Angeles

Does 1 through 70

Johanna Prieto

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation