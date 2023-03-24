Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and Human Resources Director Johanna Prieto to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Hennig Kramer Ruiz & Singh on behalf of Crystal Brock, who was allegedly fired for refusing to comply with the county's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees due to her religious beliefs. The case is 2:23-cv-02205, Brock v. County of Los Angeles et al.
Government
March 24, 2023, 5:28 PM