Who Got The Work

Christina M. Kamelhair and Chelsea R. Sousa of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Dominion Energy Nuclear Connecticut Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Dec. 27 in Connecticut District Court by Suisman, Shapiro, Wool, Brennan, Gray & Greenberg on behalf of Daniel Brochu. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea, is 3:22-cv-01639, Brochu v. Dominion Energy Nuclear Connecticut, Inc.

Energy

February 10, 2023, 1:48 PM