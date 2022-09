Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Sugarman Law Firm on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and Republic Airways Inc. to New York Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Collins & Collins on behalf of Lisa Brochey. The case is 1:22-cv-00687, Brochey v. Republic Airways, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 13, 2022, 11:43 AM