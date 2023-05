Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Cadre Holdings Inc., Maui Acquisition Corp. and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, over an alleged faulty firearm holster, was filed by Fitzgerald & Mihalik and other plaintiff firms on behalf of Josef Brobst. The case is 3:23-cv-00902, Brobst v. Safariland, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 02, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Josef Brobst

defendants

Cadre Holdings, Inc.

Maui Acquisition Corp.

Safariland, LLC

Vance Outdoors Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims