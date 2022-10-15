New Suit

Broadview Investments, owner of two talc suppliers, sued a fleet of insurance carriers on Friday in Georgia Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Johnson Marlowe LLP, seeks a declaration that the insurers have a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in lawsuits alleging injuries and wrongful deaths caused by the plaintiffs' talc products. The suit takes aim at units of Travelers, Liberty Mutual and Cincinnati Financial. The case is 3:22-cv-00101, Broadview Investments, LLC et al v. Amerisure Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 15, 2022, 9:54 AM