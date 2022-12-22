New Suit - Employment

Broadridge Financial Solutions sued former executive vice president Timothy Schaffer Thursday in New York Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, brought by Epstein Becker & Green, alleges Schaffer left Broadridge to work for a direct competitor in a similar position in violation of a restrictive covenant in his employment contract. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07827, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. v. Schaffer.

December 22, 2022, 7:34 PM