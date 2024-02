News From Law.com

Mark Brazeal's, Broadcom's chief legal and corporate affairs officer, saw his compensation jump 12% percent, to $15.5 million, in 2023, a frenzied year for the semiconductor and software firm's legal team. In May 2022, San Jose, California-based Broadcom announced it was paying $61 billion to buy the cloud computer firm VMWare—a transaction that received intense regulatory scrutiny around the globe before closing in November 2023.

