Broadcasters Seek Court Order That FCC Conclude Media Owners...

News From Law.com

The National Association of Broadcasters is asking a federal appeals court to order the Federal Communications Commission to finalize its 2018 review of media ownership regulations, an every-four-years requirement that NAB says the agency continues to defy. On Monday, NAB filed a writ of mandamus urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to order the FCC to "expeditiously conclude" its 2018 review of broadcasting ownership rules. The FCC must review the rules every four years, according to the 1996 Telecommunications Act.

April 26, 2023, 4:27 PM

nature of claim: /