New Suit - Copyright

BMI, Sony and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Sunken Ship Investments d/b/a The Brokedown Palace, Ross Koley and Stephen Currie on Wednesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, filed by Baird Holm, accuses the defendants of playing five copyrighted songs at The Brokedown Palace without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00141, Broadcast Music Inc. et al. v. Sunken Ship Investments LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 12, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Broadcast Music, Inc.

E.O. Smith Music

Embassy Music Corporation

Fake And Jaded Music

Less Than Zero Music

Primary Wave Music IP Fund 2 GP, LLC

Pwmp Ventures, LLC

Sony/Atv Songs, LLC

Southfield Road Music

Welsh Witch Music

Plaintiffs

Baird Holm

defendants

Ross R Koley

Stephen Currie

Sunken Ship Investments, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims