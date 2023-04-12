BMI, Sony and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Sunken Ship Investments d/b/a The Brokedown Palace, Ross Koley and Stephen Currie on Wednesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, filed by Baird Holm, accuses the defendants of playing five copyrighted songs at The Brokedown Palace without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00141, Broadcast Music Inc. et al. v. Sunken Ship Investments LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 12, 2023, 8:02 PM