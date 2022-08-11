New Suit - Copyright

Burr & Forman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc. a/k/a BMI, Sony/ATV Songs, Boy Meets Girl Music and other plaintiffs. The suit, which targets Donald Hammond, Tim Lannon and Public House 28 LLC, asserts 14 claims of unauthorized public performance of songs from the BMI catalog. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03167, Broadcast Music, Inc. et al v. Public House 28, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 11, 2022, 5:25 AM