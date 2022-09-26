New Suit - Copyright

Armstrong Teasdale filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc. a/k/a BMI, Fox Film Music, Gasoline Alley Music and other copyright holders. The suit targets the operators of Plush Lounge for unauthorized public performance of musical compositions from the BMI catalog. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04144, Broadcast Music, Inc. et al v. Plush Lounge Entertainment, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

