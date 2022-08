New Suit - Copyright

Merchant & Gould filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc. a/k/a BMI, Sony/ATV and other music publishers. The suit asserts eight claims of infringement against Cowboy's Saloon and Lawrence Ranallo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02139, Broadcast Music Inc. et al. v. Mr. Arthurs Inc. d/b/a Cowboy's Saloon et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 31, 2022, 4:31 PM