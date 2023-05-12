New Suit - Copyright

Burr & Forman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc. and other plaintiffs. The suit, which centers on the unauthorized public performance of musical compositions, brings claims against Brian Greene and MooreGreene LLC, doing business as Delaney’s Irish Pub. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-01984, Broadcast Music Inc et al v. MooreGreene LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 12, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Beechwood Music Corporation

Bocephus Music Inc

Broadcast Music Inc

Cotillion Music Inc

Howe Sound Music Publishing LLC

Primary Wave Bops

Terry Stafford Music Co

Unichappell Music Inc

Welsh Witch Music

Plaintiffs

Burr & Forman

defendants

Brian Greene

MooreGreene LLC

nature of claim: 890/