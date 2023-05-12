Burr & Forman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc. and other plaintiffs. The suit, which centers on the unauthorized public performance of musical compositions, brings claims against Brian Greene and MooreGreene LLC, doing business as Delaney’s Irish Pub. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-01984, Broadcast Music Inc et al v. MooreGreene LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 12, 2023, 4:12 PM