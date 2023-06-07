Gibbons filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. and other defendants. The suit names Maggies at Lakewood Country Club, Andrew Cameron and Raef Lawson. According to the complaint, the defendants hosted unauthorized performances of the plaintiffs’ copyrighted musical compositions at their sports bar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03135, Broadcast Music, Inc. et al v. Maggies At Lakewood Country Club, LLC et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 07, 2023, 6:53 PM