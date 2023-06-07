New Suit - Copyright

Gibbons filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. and other defendants. The suit names Maggies at Lakewood Country Club, Andrew Cameron and Raef Lawson. According to the complaint, the defendants hosted unauthorized performances of the plaintiffs’ copyrighted musical compositions at their sports bar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03135, Broadcast Music, Inc. et al v. Maggies At Lakewood Country Club, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 07, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Broadcast Music, Inc.

Combine Music Corp.

EMI Consortium Songs, Inc.

House Of Cash, Inc.

Painted Desert Music Corporation

Velvet Apple Music

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

Plaintiffs

Gibbons

defendants

Andrew Cameron

Maggies At Lakewood Country Club, LLC

Raef Lawson

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims