New Suit - Copyright

Howard & Howard filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc. and other plaintiffs. The suit, for the unauthorized public performance of songs owned by the plaintiffs, takes aim at Silver Creek Saloon and its operators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00052, Broadcast Music, Inc. et al v. Jjjr Silver Creek Inc. d/b/a Silver Creek Saloon et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 10, 2023, 4:16 PM