New Suit - Copyright

Merchant & Gould filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc and other music publishers. The complaint targets KMZK-FM and other defendants for four claims of alleged willful infringement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01720, Broadcast Music Inc et al v. Get Smashed Radio Broadcasting Network LLC d/b/a Kmzk-FM et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 06, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

4Uasky Entertainment Inc.

Broadcast Music Inc

R and R Nomad Publishing Company

Reservoir Media Management Inc. d/b/a Reservoir 416 d/b/a Reservoir One America

Screen Gems-EMI Music Inc.

Sony/Atv Songs LLC

Stryker Joseph Music

Tremonti Stapp Music

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp.

Plaintiffs

Merchant & Gould

defendants

Get Smashed Radio Broadcasting Network LLC d/b/a Kmzk-FM

Kasisi Harris

Larry Grant

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims