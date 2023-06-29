New Suit - Copyright

Broadcast Music Inc. a/k/a BMI, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing and other plaintiffs filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Fleur De Lis Bar & Grill and Russell Hastings on Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Burr & Forman, accuses the defendants of playing copyrighted music from the BMI repertoire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00158, Broadcast Music Inc. et al. v. Fleur De Lis Bar & Grill LLC et al.

