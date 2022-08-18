New Suit - Copyright

Williams Mullen filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefer Music, Rick Springfield Music, and other copyright holders. The suit targets the operators of Redd's On Union in Concord, North Carolina, for unauthorized public performance of musical compositions from the BMI catalog. The case is 1:22-cv-00671, Broadcast Music, Inc. et al v. Extraordinary Catering, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 18, 2022, 9:29 AM