New Suit - Copyright

Howard & Howard filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Sony/ATV Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing and other music publishers. The suit, which targets Deer Lake Athletic Club and Forest Milzow, asserts four claims of unauthorized public performance of copyrighted musical compositions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-11913, Broadcast Music, Inc. et al v. Deer Lake Athletic Club, Inc. d/b/a Deer Lake Athletic Club et al.