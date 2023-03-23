New Suit - Copyright

Gibbons filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc., Cyanide Publishing, Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing and other plaintiffs. The complaint, which targets Dake Waterfront Enterprises d/b/a Cooper’s Riverview, Gretchen Hutchings and David Chiavaroli, asserts three claims of unauthorized public performance of copyrighted musical compositions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01648, Broadcast Music, Inc. et al v. Dake Waterfront Enterprises, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 23, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Broadcast Music, Inc.

Cyanide Publishing

Peer International Corporation

Sony/Atv Latin Music Publishing, LLC

Gibbons

defendants

Dake Waterfront Enterprises, LLC

David Chiavaroli

Gretchen Hutchings

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims