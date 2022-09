New Suit - Copyright

Harris Beach filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Monday in New York Western District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc. a/k/a BMI and various music publishers. The suit asserts six claims of infringement against Conan 716 Inc. d/b/a Finnerty's Tap Room. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00733, Broadcast Music Inc. et al. v. Conan 716 Inc. et al.

September 26, 2022, 6:17 PM