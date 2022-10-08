New Suit - Copyright

Howard & Howard filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc., a/k/a BMI, Sony/ATV and other music publishers. The suit asserts six claims of infringement against Bumpers Landing Boat Club and Paul Shamo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12403, Broadcast Music, Inc. et al v. Bumpers Landing Boat Club, LLC d/b/a Bumpers Landing Boat Club et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 08, 2022, 10:20 AM