New Suit - Copyright

Ulmer & Berne filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Monday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Broadcast Music Inc. a/k/a BMI and other music publishers. The complaint, which targets Anderson Pub & Grill and other defendants, asserts six claims of unauthorized public performance of songs from the BMI catalog. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00470, Broadcast Music Inc. et al. v. Anderson Pub & Grill LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 15, 2022, 6:31 PM