New Suit - Employment

Spencer Fane filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Brixton Staffing Group. The complaint targets PuroClean. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01143, Brixton Staffing Group, Inc., a Kansas corporation v. Professional Restoration Services, LLC, a New Jersey Company d/b/a PuroClean of Hoboken et al.

Business Services

June 16, 2023, 8:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Brixton Staffing Group, Inc., a Kansas corporation

Spencer Fane

defendants

Professional Restoration Services, LLC, a New Jersey Company d/b/a PuroClean of Hoboken

PuroClean of Secaucus

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract