New Suit - Patent

Perkins Coie filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of orthodontic product provider Brius Technologies Inc. The suit takes aim at the University of Southern California and Swift Health Systems Inc., d/b/a InBrace, in connection with a patent dispute related to orthodontic appliances, including archwires and associated orthodontic brackets. Brius Technologies seeks a determination that it does not infringe U.S. Pat. No. 11,129,696. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01770, Brius Technologies, Inc. v. Swift Health Systems Inc. d/b/a InBrace et al.