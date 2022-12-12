New Suit - Class Action

Extended Stay America, Aimbridge Hospitality and Three Wall Capital were hit with a breach-of-contract class action on Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of customers whose were allegedly denied refunds for prepaid hotel rooms after cancellation. The complaint was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Evangelista Worley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00663, Brittian v. Extended Stay America Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 12, 2022, 6:31 PM