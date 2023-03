Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank and other defendants to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Webb A. Brewer on behalf of Armittia Brittenum and Averill Brittenum. The case is 2:23-cv-02125, Brittenum et al v. U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BC4 et al.