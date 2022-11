New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Amazon was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by the Dogra Law Group and W Employment Law on behalf of Amazon Prime members, accuses the defendant of systemically failing to make same-day or two-day deliveries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01764, Brittain et al. v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 10, 2022, 2:48 PM