New Suit - Consumer Class Action

LG Electronics U.S.A., the U.S. arm of LG Electronics, was hit with a product liability class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint centers on alleged dangerous latent defects in the design of LG front-mounted burner control knobs that causes unintentional activation. The lawsuit was brought by Morgan & Morgan and Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05777, Brito v. LG Electronics USA Inc et al.

Technology

September 29, 2022, 2:15 PM