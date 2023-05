New Suit - Class Action

Ross Dress for Less, Mega Furniture LLC and ERT 136RD Street Mall LLC were hit with an ADA class action on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Garcia-Menocal & Perez, alleges that the defendants' parking spots and restrooms are not ADA compliant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21802, Brito v. ERT 163RD Street Mall LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 6:51 PM

