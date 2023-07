News From Law.com

Attorneys from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have promised a vigorous defense on the part of British billionaire and Premier League soccer team owner Joseph Lewis, who has been charged along with two of his private pilots in an insider trading scheme. Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced the charges late Tuesday.

July 26, 2023, 12:21 PM

