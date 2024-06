News From Law.com International

Britain's Labour Party released its long-awaited manifesto today ahead of the July 4 election with promises to increase tax on private equity earnings and abolish 'non-dom' status for UK residents whose permanent domicile is outside the UK for tax purposes. The changes are aimed at increasing funds in government coffers and balancing spending plans.

June 13, 2024, 11:45 AM

