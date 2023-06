New Suit - Insurance

Wood Smith Henning & Berman filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of insurer Brit UW Ltd. The complaint, which pursues claims against HNFAM Delowe Group and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to indemnify the plaintiffs for damages arising from a shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02661, Brit UW Limited v. Baklayan et al.

June 15, 2023, 9:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Brit UW Limited

Plaintiffs

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

defendants

Hnfam Delowe Group, LLC

Michael Moore

Vicken Baklayan

Zozete Baklayan

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute