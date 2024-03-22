Who Got The Work

Todd R. Dobry and Bryce S. McColskey of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Caring Connections in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Feb. 5 in Florida Northern District Court by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of a care coordinator who contends that she was not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, is 4:24-cv-00048, Bristol v. Caring Connections LLC.

Health Care

March 22, 2024, 9:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Shamekia Bristol

Plaintiffs

Wenzel Fenton Cabassa

defendants

Caring Connections LLC

Caring Connections, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations