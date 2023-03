New Suit - Contract

Dow Chemical and Rohm and Haas were hit with an environmental lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Curtin & Heefner on behalf of Bristol Township, which seeks to recover environmental cleanup costs stemming from a landfill containing tons of hazardous materials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01112, Bristol Township v. Rohm And Haas Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2023, 12:06 PM

