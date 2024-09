News From Law.com

Attorneys for defendants Bristol Myers Squibb claim UBS Bank NA was never properly appointed as successor trustee, and therefore lacks subject matter jurisdiction in a $6.4 billion lawsuit over a delayed cancer drug. BMS is presented by DLA Piper, while UBS is represented by Selendy Gay and Katten Muchin Rosenman.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2024, 4:54 PM