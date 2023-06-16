Bristol-Myers Squibb filed a Medicare lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other defendants Friday in New Jersey District Court over the agency's 'Drug Price Negotiation Program.' The court action, filed by Jones Day, contends that the program unconstitutionally compels pharmaceutical companies to sell their most innovative, successful medicines at a price dictated by the agency or else face penalties. The case is 3:23-cv-03335, Bristol Myers Squibb Company v. Becerra In His Official Capacity AS Secretary Of The United States Department Of Health And Human Services et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 16, 2023, 6:44 PM