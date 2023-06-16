New Suit

Bristol-Myers Squibb filed a Medicare lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and other defendants Friday in New Jersey District Court over the agency's 'Drug Price Negotiation Program.' The court action, filed by Jones Day, contends that the program unconstitutionally compels pharmaceutical companies to sell their most innovative, successful medicines at a price dictated by the agency or else face penalties. The case is 3:23-cv-03335, Bristol Myers Squibb Company v. Becerra In His Official Capacity AS Secretary Of The United States Department Of Health And Human Services et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 16, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure

U.S. Department Of Health & Human Services

Xavier Becerra In His Official Capacity AS Secretary Of The United States Department Of Health And Human Services

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation