McCarter & English partner Daniel M. Silver and associate Alexandra M. Joyce have entered appearances for AstraZeneca and a subsidiary in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed April 25 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP on behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb and inventors and other licensees of an antibody called nivolumab that prevents certain proteins from inhibiting the body’s anti-cancer response. The court case pursues claims that a cancer therapy sold by the defendant infringes on the plaintiffs’ patents for nivolumab. The case is 1:23-cv-00459, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. et al v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 03, 2023, 10:24 AM