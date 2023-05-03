Who Got The Work

McCarter & English partner Daniel M. Silver and associate Alexandra M. Joyce have entered appearances for AstraZeneca and a subsidiary in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed April 25 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP on behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb and inventors and other licensees of an antibody called nivolumab that prevents certain proteins from inhibiting the body’s anti-cancer response. The court case pursues claims that a cancer therapy sold by the defendant infringes on the plaintiffs’ patents for nivolumab. The case is 1:23-cv-00459, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. et al v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 03, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc.

Dr. Tasuku Honjo

E. R. Squibb & Sons L.L.C.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

AstraZeneca UK Ltd.

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims