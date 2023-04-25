New Suit - Patent

AstraZeneca was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit was brought by Farnan LLP on behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb and inventors and other licensees of an antibody called nivolumab that prevents certain proteins from inhibiting the body’s anti-cancer response. The court case pursues claims that a cancer therapy sold by the defendant infringes on the plaintiffs’ patents for nivolumab. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00459, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. et al v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 25, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc.

Dr. Tasuku Honjo

E. R. Squibb & Sons L.L.C.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

AstraZeneca UK Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims