AstraZeneca was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit was brought by Farnan LLP on behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb and inventors and other licensees of an antibody called nivolumab that prevents certain proteins from inhibiting the body’s anti-cancer response. The court case pursues claims that a cancer therapy sold by the defendant infringes on the plaintiffs’ patents for nivolumab. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00459, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. et al v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 25, 2023, 5:59 PM