Who Got The Work

Daniel M. Silver of McCarter & English has stepped in as defense counsel to AstraZeneca in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 23 in Delaware District Court by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Farnan LLP on behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb and E. R. Squibb & Sons LLC, asserts two patents related to developed checkpoint inhibitors that improve the abilities of a patients' immune system to target and kill cancer cells. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:23-cv-00079, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. et al v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP et al.