New Suit - Patent

AstraZeneca was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Farnan LLP on behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb and E. R. Squibb & Sons LLC, asserts two patents related to developed checkpoint inhibitors that improve the abilities of a patients' immune system to target and kill cancer cells. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00079, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. et al v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP et al.