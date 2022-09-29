Who Got The Work

Jonathan M. Bernstein of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for Michael Hawkes in a pending lawsuit over claims related to real property. The action was filed Aug. 15 in New York Northern District Court by Piersall-Leuenberger Law Firm and Yang-Patyi Law Firm on behalf of Kimberly Bristol, Todd Bristol and Sugar Shack's Water Inc. The plaintiffs allege that the town board imposed unlawful and unconstitutional restrictions and conditions on their uses of business property. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy, is 6:22-cv-00845, Bristol et al. v. Town of Camden et al.

Government

September 29, 2022, 10:59 AM