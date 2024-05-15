Who Got The Work

Brian M. Lutz of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has entered an appearance for QuidelOrtho, a provider of tests for COVID-19, and the company's CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed April 12 in New York Southern District Court by Labaton Keller Sucharow on behalf of Bristol County Retirement System, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose a drop in revenue which coincided with the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:24-cv-02804, Bristol County Retirement System v. QuidelOrtho Corporation f/k/a Quidel Corporation et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 15, 2024, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Bristol County Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP

defendants

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Douglas Bryant

Joseph Busky

QuidelOrtho Corporation f/k/a Quidel Corporation

Randall Steward

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws