Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kramon & Graham on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Maryland District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by the Law Offices of Matthew S. Evans III on behalf of Samuel Briskin-Rodriguez. The case is 1:22-cv-03121, Briskin-Rodriguez v. Travelers Insurance.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 5:06 PM